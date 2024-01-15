en English
Conflict & Defence

Resilient Football Fans Watch Clasico Amid Gaza Network Outages

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Resilient Football Fans Watch Clasico Amid Gaza Network Outages

Amid the tumultuous circumstances in Gaza, with the challenge of communication networks failing due to airstrikes, football fans displayed unwavering resilience and passion for the sport. The displaced individuals, including Nour al-Ghalban from Khan Younis, Rafah, found solace in the beautiful game, congregating around a laptop in a makeshift tent to absorb the Clasico showdown between footballing giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Despite enduring the communication and internet interruptions for four consecutive days, a group of spirited youngsters found a way to participate in the event, refusing to let the dire situation rob them of the joy the game brings. This scenario starkly contrasts with the ordinary viewing habits in Gaza, where fans would usually engage with the match in cafes, homes, or public squares.

Football: A Respite Amid Chaos

In Gaza, football commands a significant following, with a fervent fanbase that spans the population. However, the grim realities of war, destruction, and fear have altered these norms, forcing many fans to adapt and find alternative ways to partake in the shared experience of watching the beautiful game. This incident underlines football’s unifying power and its ability to provide a glimmer of hope and normalcy amid the bleakest of circumstances.

The unique situation in Gaza is a testament to the resilience of its people and their ability to find joy in the simplest of things, even in the face of adversity. The game’s viewing, which might seem ordinary in other parts of the world, becomes a symbol of resistance and survival in Gaza. It’s a reminder of how sports, particularly football, can serve as a beacon of hope and unity amidst the darkest times.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BNN Breaking | News (@bnnbreaking)

 

0
Conflict & Defence Palestine
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

