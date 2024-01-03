Relentless Attacks in Red Sea: Warships Under Siege, Global Shipping in Chaos

In recent months, the Red Sea, known for its strategic importance as a global trade route, has turned into a theatre of war. Warships patrolling this crucial waterway have been under relentless attack from air and missile strikes, severely testing the endurance of the sailors aboard. The period between October 26 and the present has seen an alarming 72 drone and 21 missile hits, in addition to numerous attacks on commercial vessels.

Endurance Test for Sailors

The relentless attacks have kept the sailors on high alert, often with just 30 seconds to deflect fast-approaching anti-ship ballistic missiles. The warships, some lacking efficient interceptor missiles, are constantly threatened, with the sailors working in six-hour watches with brief rest periods. The psychological toll of this continuous vigilance is immense, as the crews operate in a constant state of ‘normal’, ‘defence’, or ‘action’, with the unsustainable ‘action’ state demanding round-the-clock readiness.

The International Mosaic of Forces

Compounding the situation is the presence of various international naval forces in the Red Sea. The Chinese, Indian, Iranian, and forces under Operation Prosperity Guardian all ply these waters, increasing the risk of miscalculations and accidental escalation. The UK has expressed readiness to take direct action against the Houthi attacks in Yemen, but there are conflicting signals about sending additional assets to the region.

Impact on Commercial Shipping

The prevailing tension is wreaking havoc on the shipping industry. Shipping giants like the CMA CGM Tage have been targeted, leading to rerouting of vessels, hikes in insurance rates, and elevated freight costs. The cost of war risk insurance for the Red Sea has surged from 0.02 to 0.7, resulting in millions of dollars in extra costs for shipping companies. As a result, major shipping companies are avoiding the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden routes, opting for the longer route around Africa, thereby escalating transport costs and impacting global trade and supply chains.

This pervasive situation underscores the difficulty of the mission and the urgency of a shore-based solution. The recent death of the Hamas deputy leader serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the region and the fragility of peace in this part of the world.