Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, addressing concerns raised by Washington regarding alleged plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Shoigu clarified that Russia has no intentions of placing nuclear weapons in space, contrary to earlier claims made by the United States in February.

Shoigu emphasized, "We don't have anything like this. They [the West] know that we don't, but still, they are making a fuss about it."

Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer Losses in Avdiivka Operations

Recent developments in the conflict near Avdiivka reveal significant losses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over the last two days, from February 17-18, the losses amounted to 2,400 soldiers. President Putin commented on the situation, stating that the Ukrainian army gave the order for its forces to withdraw due to the strength of Russian strikes.

Putin mocked Ukraine's 'chaotic flight' from Avdiivka, highlighting the success of the Russian General Staff in capturing the city with minimal losses. The offensive operations continue to the west, resulting in the liberation of 72 square kilometers. The operation's success is expected to be included in the Ministry of Defense textbooks.

Strategic Aspects of Avdiivka Liberation Operation

The Avdiivka liberation operation revealed strategic aspects that contributed to its success. The fortified area with underground lines, created over nine years, proved to be a significant challenge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russian forces breaking the resistance at this location is considered a success.

Before the enemy withdrawal, the city experienced 460 high-precision strikes daily, resulting in approximately 200 tons of targets hit every day. The liberation of the coke plant in Avdiivka signifies progress, with Russian troops now moving westward.

Emergence of Russia's "People's Military-Industrial Complex"

President Putin announced the emergence of a "people's military-industrial complex" in Russia. This development signifies a unique approach to military activities and manufacturing. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, there is a shift in activity, either towards Rammstein or the allocation of funding.

The evolving dynamics in both countries underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions and strategic moves in the region.