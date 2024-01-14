en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Personal Tragedy Strikes Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ahmad Tibi Loses Family in Gaza Bombing

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Personal Tragedy Strikes Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ahmad Tibi Loses Family in Gaza Bombing

The Israel-Hamas conflict has etched a grim milestone into history, marking its 100th day—a period stained by the tragic loss of life and the echoing cries for peace from both sides. The war’s impact resonates deeply within both communities, drawing a somber portrait of loss, resilience, and the bitter struggle for survival amidst escalating hostilities.

Loss Strikes Home for MK Ahmad Tibi

In a poignant testament to the indiscriminate reach of war, veteran Arab Israeli Member of Knesset (MK) Ahmad Tibi announced the death of three of his extended family members in an Israeli bombing at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Among the victims were Dr. Saher Tibi, a respected 50-year-old educator, Faisal Tibi, a 19-year-old computer science student brimming with potential, and Ahmad Tibi, a young boy of just 10 years.

The Tibi family had relocated four times since the conflict began, seeking refuge in locations declared safe by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Their final sanctuary, however, proved fatal. The report stated that the victims were relatives of Tibi’s father’s cousin. The news of their tragic demise trickled in slowly, delayed by communication difficulties within the war-torn region.

A Cry for Life Amidst the Chaos

In his statement, Tibi quoted prominent Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, underscoring a deep-rooted desire for life amidst the hardships. “On this earth what makes life worth living,” he quoted, reflecting the resilience and determination of those caught in the crossfire.

MK Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of the predominantly Arab Hadash party, extended condolences to Tibi and stressed the need for the continued pursuit of justice and an end to the war. The empathy highlighted the need for unity in times of strife, regardless of political or religious affiliations.

The War Continues

The conflict erupted on October 7 with a major assault by Hamas on southern Israel, resulting in 1,200 fatalities, mostly civilians, and the capture of at least 240 hostages. Israel launched a military campaign to dismantle Hamas, regain control over the Gaza Strip, and free the hostages. The IDF maintains it has taken measures to minimize civilian casualties, directing people in Gaza to safe zones.

However, the Hamas-run health ministry has reported over 23,000 deaths in Gaza, a statistic that includes casualties from both sides and remains unverified. The IDF has reported eliminating over 8,500 Hamas operatives and around 1,000 terrorists within Israel. As the conflict rages on, the human toll continues to mount, underscoring the urgency for a resolution and the restoration of peace.

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
2 mins ago
Poonch Search Operation Enters Third Day Amidst Challenges
The ongoing search operation to capture terrorists in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir has extended into its third day. The operation, which involves a significant deployment of security forces, was initiated in response to intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the LKG Forest area. Despite the challenging terrain and potential risks,
Poonch Search Operation Enters Third Day Amidst Challenges
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
32 mins ago
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
Rajasthan Observes Eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Honors Soldiers' Sacrifices
44 mins ago
Rajasthan Observes Eighth Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Day, Honors Soldiers' Sacrifices
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
3 mins ago
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
China Enhances Military Capabilities with Power Grid Expansion and Technological Advancements
4 mins ago
China Enhances Military Capabilities with Power Grid Expansion and Technological Advancements
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
28 mins ago
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
Latest Headlines
World News
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
3 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
3 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Deal Negotiations
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Deal Negotiations
Congressional Leaders Strike Deal on Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown
3 mins
Congressional Leaders Strike Deal on Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
5 mins
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
7 mins
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
10 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
10 mins
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
11 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app