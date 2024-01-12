Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities

The government of Papua New Guinea is grappling with a major crisis following violent unrest in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae. These disturbances have led to the reported deaths of 16 individuals and significant property damage, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Unrest Sparked by Wage Cuts

The unrest was triggered by deductions in the pay of police and public sector workers, including soldiers and prison guards. This led to widespread protests which quickly escalated into violence and lawlessness, resulting in widespread looting and arson. In Port Moresby alone, at least nine deaths were reported.

Government’s Response to the Crisis

Prime Minister James Marape, in reaction to the escalating violence, declared a 14-day state of emergency in Port Moresby. The government has also suspended the chief of police and top bureaucrats pending a review into the causes of the unrest. Military vehicles have been deployed to bolster efforts to restore law and order in the affected cities.

International Attention and Concerns

The severity of the situation has drawn international attention. The Chinese embassy reported injuries to several of its citizens and expressed concern over the targeting of Chinese-owned businesses. The United States embassy has also indicated that tensions remain high, despite the ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

Papua New Guinea’s struggle to maintain public safety and governance in the face of such social upheaval underscores the challenges the country faces. As the government strives to quell the unrest and prevent further violence and destruction, the world watches in anticipation and concern.