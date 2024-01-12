en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities

The government of Papua New Guinea is grappling with a major crisis following violent unrest in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae. These disturbances have led to the reported deaths of 16 individuals and significant property damage, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Unrest Sparked by Wage Cuts

The unrest was triggered by deductions in the pay of police and public sector workers, including soldiers and prison guards. This led to widespread protests which quickly escalated into violence and lawlessness, resulting in widespread looting and arson. In Port Moresby alone, at least nine deaths were reported.

Government’s Response to the Crisis

Prime Minister James Marape, in reaction to the escalating violence, declared a 14-day state of emergency in Port Moresby. The government has also suspended the chief of police and top bureaucrats pending a review into the causes of the unrest. Military vehicles have been deployed to bolster efforts to restore law and order in the affected cities.

International Attention and Concerns

The severity of the situation has drawn international attention. The Chinese embassy reported injuries to several of its citizens and expressed concern over the targeting of Chinese-owned businesses. The United States embassy has also indicated that tensions remain high, despite the ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

Papua New Guinea’s struggle to maintain public safety and governance in the face of such social upheaval underscores the challenges the country faces. As the government strives to quell the unrest and prevent further violence and destruction, the world watches in anticipation and concern.

0
Conflict & Defence Papua New Guinea
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
14 mins ago
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
In a wave of mounting tensions, Iran has voiced its condemnation of the military strikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, aimed at the Houthi movement. This denouncement, articulated by Nasser Kannani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, marks the latest development in a conflict-ridden region. Violation of Sovereignty
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
US and UK Launch Significant Military Response Against Houthis in Yemen
48 mins ago
US and UK Launch Significant Military Response Against Houthis in Yemen
South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
49 mins ago
South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
29 mins ago
Ceasefire Reached Between Ethnic Minority Armies and Myanmar Military
Myanmar Junta Families Flee Northern Shan State Amid Escalating Conflict
30 mins ago
Myanmar Junta Families Flee Northern Shan State Amid Escalating Conflict
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
41 mins ago
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
14 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
14 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
18 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
19 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
22 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
24 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
26 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
30 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
30 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
40 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app