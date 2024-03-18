Pakistan Airstrikes in Afghanistan Kill 8, Escalate Tensions with Taliban

Pakistan conducted airstrikes on suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktika provinces, resulting in at least eight casualties and sparking a vehement response from the Afghan Taliban. This aggressive move comes after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack, leading to heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Immediate Aftermath and Responses

The airstrikes, which are the first reported since 2022, were condemned by the Afghan Taliban as violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty, claiming the lives of several women and children. The Taliban's defense ministry reported that in retaliation, Afghan forces targeted Pakistani military centers with heavy weaponry. On the ground, the situation escalated as mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban wounded four individuals in Pakistan's north-western Kurram district, prompting some villagers to seek safer locations.

Background of Escalating Tensions

The conflict traces back to the Afghan Taliban's 2021 power seizure during the US and NATO troops' withdrawal, which emboldened the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). Despite the Afghan Taliban's assurances to the contrary, the TTP has intensified attacks within Pakistan, straining Islamabad-Kabul relations further. Additionally, Pakistan's recent crackdown on Afghans living without proper documents in the country, expelling nearly half a million, has exacerbated tensions and drawn international criticism.

Looking Forward

These developments mark a significant escalation in the already volatile relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, underlining the complex dynamics of regional security and the challenges of addressing militancy across borders. As both nations grapple with the fallout, the international community watches closely, aware that the path to resolution seems fraught with political and military complexities.