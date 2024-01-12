Oil Tanker Firms Divert Vessels off Red Sea amid Escalating Tensions Following Airstrikes on Yemen

Global maritime trade is facing a significant challenge even as oil tanker firms are putting an end to sending their vessels through the key trade route of the southern Red Sea.

This follows the overnight airstrikes on Yemen by the UK and US forces, in response to Iran-backed Houthi attacks on merchant shipping. The Combined Military Forces, inclusive of the US and UK navies, have advised ships to avoid the area, leading to a diversion of maritime traffic and effectively rendering the Suez Canal – a crucial trade route between Asia and Europe – inaccessible for ships that would ordinarily transit the Red Sea.

Escalation Threatens Suez Canal Operations

Analysts from Bimco suggest that an escalation could lead to total avoidance of the Red Sea, which would shut down the Suez Canal to maritime traffic, barring those not fully transiting the Red Sea. This move has led to an increase in oil prices, with Brent futures witnessing a rise of 3.1%. Companies such as Torm, Hafnia, and Stena Bulk have announced pauses in sending their tankers through the Red Sea.

Minimal Impact on Energy Tankers

While the majority of Houthi attacks have targeted container ships, the diversions of energy tankers have been minimal thus far. However, a long-term closure of the Red Sea could potentially increase demand for various types of shipping by significant percentages, impacting global shipping dynamics.

Geo-political Conflicts Impact Global Commodity Flows

This situation underscores the vulnerability of maritime trade routes to geopolitical conflicts and their direct impact on global commodity flows, particularly oil. As the world watches the rising tensions in the Red Sea, questions continue to circulate around the future of global trade, the potential for further escalation, and the impact this could have on the world economy.