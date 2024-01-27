Mourners Harassed by Radicals After Henry Kissinger Memorial Service

A somber affair held to honor the memory of Henry Kissinger at Temple Emanu-El, Upper East Side, turned into a scene of harassment and disregard for basic decency. As mourners left the memorial service, they became targets of a group of six radicals who followed them, insulted them, and threw water at them, a shocking display captured on video and shared by FreedomNews.TV.

Protestors Mar Memorial Service

Simultaneously, on the other side of the street, hundreds of far-left protesters assembled, expressing their disdain for Kissinger's legacy. Their chants and signage condemned U.S. foreign policy and voiced support for Palestine. The protest took an alarming turn when one man, identifiable by his Israeli flag pin, was surrounded by protesters. The altercation escalated swiftly, resulting in the man spitting at the protesters and trying to snatch away a sign.

Police Intervention

This escalation triggered police intervention. Officers worked to deescalate the situation, aiming to prevent it from spiraling into a more violent confrontation. This incident highlights the increasing tension and rising antisemitism in the U.S., particularly in the context of Israel's conflict with Hamas. Synagogues and Jewish community centers have become hotspots for such antisemitic incidents, with 628 reported cases.

Social Media Outrage

As word of the incident spread, social media users were quick to condemn the protesters' behavior. The widespread sentiment was that the protesters' actions were not an act of activism but a display of cowardice and a disregard for basic human decency. The outrage was not just about the disrespect shown at a memorial service, but also an expression of concern over the increasing wave of antisemitism in the country.

In conclusion, the incident at Henry Kissinger's memorial service is a stark reminder of the escalating tensions and the need for dialogue, understanding, and respect for basic human decency, irrespective of one's political or ideological leanings.