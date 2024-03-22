Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: Ukraine Refutes Allegations of Involvement

In a shocking and tragic turn of events, a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow became the scene of a deadly attack, leaving at least 40 dead and over 100 injured. Amidst swirling accusations, Ukraine has officially denied any involvement, with Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, issuing a statement that disavows any connection to the violence and criticizes the use of terror tactics.

Advertisment

Chronicle of a Tragedy

The attack unfolded during a concert by the rock band Piknik at Crocus City Hall, a popular venue in the Moscow region. Eyewitnesses reported that gunmen not only opened fire on the crowd but also detonated explosives, causing chaos and a subsequent fire.

This incident, one of the deadliest attacks on Russian soil in recent years, prompted Moscow's mayor to cancel all mass events for the coming weekend, citing the enormity of the tragedy. In response, Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation under the suspicion of terrorism.

Advertisment

Following the attack, a flurry of international responses emerged. The White House indicated that there was no evidence linking Ukraine to the incident, a position echoed by Ukrainian officials. Mykhailo Podolyak's statements emphasized Ukraine's commitment to resolving the conflict with Russia through military means on the battlefield, explicitly rejecting terrorism as a tactic. He also suggested that the attack might be used by Russia to justify an escalation in military propaganda and actions against Ukraine.

See a few photos of the incident below:

A giant blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall. Credit: Sergei Vedyashkin/AP via The Guardian

Advertisment

Russian law enforcement officers stand guard near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Men cover themselves with blankets as a Russian law enforcement officer stands guard near the Crocus City Hall venue. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters