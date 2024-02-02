Monitoring Tech Companies' Human Rights Due Diligence Amidst Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre is intensively scrutinizing the actions of companies operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territories/Israel as the region continues to reel under relentless strife and distress. The spotlight is primarily on the tech sector, given its pervasive influence on the conflict through diverse channels like managing hate speech on digital platforms, deploying surveillance technology, disseminating information for humanitarian response, and the role of technology in the Israel Defence Forces' operations in Gaza.

Heightened Human Rights Due Diligence

The monitoring initiative aims to evaluate how these companies are adhering to the 'heightened human rights due diligence' as charted out in the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). The Resource Centre evaluates the transparency and accountability of these firms, identifying the ones that comply with the UNGPs standards and those that fall short, especially in conflict-ridden regions where there is a pressing need for 'heightened due diligence' owing to the severe human rights transgressions.

Business Standards and Human Rights

This proactive step is part of the Resource Centre's commitment to enforcing international business norms concerning human rights. These norms mandate companies to have a public policy on human rights, conduct ongoing due diligence, and mitigate impacts that might fuel the conflict or lead to human rights abuses.

Low Response Rate

The response rate from the companies concerning their due diligence measures in the region has been disappointingly low, an anomaly when compared to similar initiatives in Myanmar and Ukraine.

In related news, President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank accused of assaulting Palestinians. The order imposes financial sanctions and visa bans against four individuals, aiming to prevent them from using the U.S. financial system and prohibiting American citizens from interacting with them. The order emphasizes that settler violence undermines U.S. foreign policy objectives, including the viability of a two-state solution and ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can attain equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom.