Volunteer Homes Urgently Needed for Military Children in Crisis in South Korea

In the heart of South Korea, an essential program for military children in crisis is facing a critical shortage of volunteer homes. The Emergency Placement Care (EPC) program, managed by the Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, offers a safe haven to children who cannot remain with their families due to pressing issues such as child abuse or domestic violence.

A Sanctuary Amidst Turmoil

Date: February 8, 2024

The EPC program serves as a beacon of hope for children in vulnerable situations. It provides a secure and nurturing environment, allowing them to receive round-the-clock care in volunteer homes. This short-term solution ensures their safety until a more permanent arrangement can be made.

Major challenges arise as the high turnover of military personnel in South Korea leads to a dearth of available provider homes. To address this pressing concern, the EPC program is actively seeking volunteers and has engaged community stakeholders for support.

A Community's Call to Arms

Col. Arron Lummer and his family have stepped forward to answer the call, opening their hearts and home to children in need. Their selfless act demonstrates the community's commitment to supporting one another during times of hardship.

The volunteer selection process is extensive, involving rigorous background checks, orientation, interviews, and home safety inspections to ensure the utmost safety and well-being of the children placed in these homes.

The Journey of Transformation

Volunteers for the EPC program can be families, couples, or single individuals over the age of 21. Homes can be located on or off the military installation, excluding the barracks. The average child's stay in an EPC home ranges from one to two weeks, but responsibilities may extend up to 90 days.

For those willing to make a difference and provide a sanctuary for children in need, the ACS office at Camp Humphreys stands ready to provide information about volunteering as an EPC provider.

As the EPC program continues its mission to protect and nurture military children in crisis, its success hinges on the unwavering support of the community. Together, we can create a brighter future for these young lives, ensuring they have a safe and loving environment in which to heal and grow.