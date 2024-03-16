Vietnamese Survivor Recalls Deadly Houthi Missile Attack on Bulk Carrier in Gulf of Aden

On March 5, 2024, the bulk carrier True Confidence faced a dire situation when it was hit by a missile suspected to be launched by Houthi forces in the Gulf of Aden, leading to the tragic death of Chief Officer Dang Duy Kien and marking an escalation in the conflict's impact on international shipping. Thanh, a 39-year-old Vietnamese engineer, alongside three fellow countrymen, found themselves amidst a terrifying ordeal that tested their survival instincts and brought unforeseen tragedy.

Unprecedented Attack in Troubled Waters

The True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned vessel operated by a Greek company, was navigating through one of the world's most perilous maritime zones, known for piracy and conflict, especially the troubled Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This area has become a focal point for Houthi activities off the coast of Yemen, with international shipping often caught in the crossfire of the ongoing Yemeni conflict. The crew, including Thanh and his colleagues, were well-prepared for pirate encounters but were unexpectedly targeted in a missile attack by Houthi forces, underscoring the unpredictable dangers present in these waters.

Survival and Loss Amidst Chaos

The attack plunged the vessel into chaos, with the crew scrambling for safety as flames engulfed the True Confidence. Thanh's recount of the harrowing experience, "Bomb bomb bomb, go go," captures the urgent escape efforts amidst the uncertainty and fear. The loss of Chief Officer Dang Duy Kien, a fellow Vietnamese and friend, adds a deeply personal tragedy to the incident, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing conflict and its reach beyond regional borders.

Reflections on Peace and Safety

In the aftermath, survivors like Thanh were left to ponder the implications of their ordeal for future maritime navigation in conflict zones. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities facing international shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, prompting calls for safer routes and a peaceful resolution to the conflicts that have turned these waters into dangerous passages for seafarers from around the globe. Thanh's hope for peace and safer maritime routes echoes the broader desire for stability and security in an increasingly interconnected world.