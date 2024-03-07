Veteran Colonel Ken Yeasky's Legacy: Military Career, Family Life, and Community Impact

Ken Yeasky's distinguished 38-year military career, marked by service across global theaters and a strong family foundation, leaves a lasting legacy. Born to Mary Ann "Tommie" Tomczyk and the late Edwin Yeasky in 1963, Ken's lifelong dedication to the military was evident from an early age, as noted by his daughter, Sabrina. Graduating from Kean University with a degree in industrial engineering and completing numerous military schools, Ken's career was filled with honor, including three combat tours and a role at Ground Zero during 9/11.

Devoted Service and Family Ties

Ken's military journey took him around the world, from Korea and Japan to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning him numerous awards and badges. In 1988, his personal life took a significant turn when he met Jolanta, a U.S. Navy Veteran, at Victory Engineering. Their union brought two cherished children into the world, further enriching Ken's life. Despite facing the challenge of cancer, Ken's fighting spirit never waned, a testament to his resilience and strength.

A Community Mourns and Remembers

Ken's passing has left a void in the hearts of many, evidenced by the outpouring of support through a GoFundMe campaign aimed at honoring his memory. Survived by his devoted wife Jolanta, daughter Sabrina, and a close-knit family, Ken's influence extends beyond his immediate circle, touching countless lives through his service and personal interactions. A Military Honors Service is scheduled to celebrate his life and contributions, allowing friends, family, and community members to pay their respects.

Legacy of a Lifetime

Ken Yeasky's life was a narrative of dedication, both to his country and his loved ones. His extensive military career, coupled with his role as a family man and community member, paints the picture of a man who lived with purpose. As the community prepares to bid farewell, Ken's legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those he encountered.