Venezuelan Military Seizes War Materials from Criminal Group Tres Raíces

In a recent military operation in Venezuela, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), spearheaded by Domingo Hernández Larez, clashed with the notorious criminal group Tres Raíces (3R) in the El Paraíso sector, Sifontes municipality, Bolívar state. The criminals, taken by surprise, fled the scene, leaving behind a variety of war materials that were promptly seized by the military.

Seizure of War Materials

Among the confiscated items were a marked AR15 rifle bearing the ORG 3R insignia, a Beretta PX4 pistol with defaced serial numbers, six portable radios with chargers, and assorted magazines for Light Automatic Rifles and R15s. Additionally, a total of 104 rifle ammunition rounds were recovered.

Apart from the weaponry, the forces also uncovered a Starlink satellite antenna, clothing stamped with the group's insignia, and notebooks chronicling their illicit activities. These activities included drug trafficking and gold smuggling, revealing the extent of the group's criminal endeavors.

Detention and Arrests

One individual, identified as Ismael Román Carvajal Guerra, was apprehended at the scene. His involvement with the 3R group and his role within their operations are currently under investigation.

In a separate incident, Carlos Argenis Ramírez Alonzo was arrested in the 1 de Mayo sector, Maracay (Aragua), for possessing 97 rifle cartridges. He was subsequently handed over to the Public Ministry for further investigation.

Weapons Control in Venezuela

Following the operation, Hernández Larez reiterated that in Venezuela, the state is the only entity authorized to possess and use weapons of war. All permits and licenses for carrying weapons have been suspended as part of the country's crackdown on criminal activities and unauthorized possession of firearms.