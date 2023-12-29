Venezuela Responds to UK’s Warship Deployment with Military Exercises

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the country’s armed forces to conduct defensive exercises in the Eastern Caribbean. This move comes as a response to the UK’s decision to send HMS Trent, a warship, towards Guyana’s territorial waters amidst a long-standing border dispute between the South American neighbors over the Essequibo region, rich in oil deposits.

Unfolding Power Play

In a televised address, Maduro announced the mobilization of 6,000 Venezuelan troops, including air and naval forces, for joint operations near the border with Guyana. The president characterized the deployment of HMS Trent as an intrusion on Venezuela’s sovereignty, asserting that no nation has the right to threaten his country. He emphasized a commitment to diplomacy and peace, despite these escalating tensions.

The Essequibo Contention

The Essequibo region, under Guyana’s control for decades, has been the subject of a recent territorial claim by Venezuela. This claim was reinforced through a referendum in Venezuela, where an overwhelming majority of Venezuelans voted for the inclusion of the Essequibo territory. The leaders of both nations had previously agreed during talks in St. Vincent to resolve the dispute nonviolently.

HMS Trent’s Shifted Mission

HMS Trent, initially dispatched to Barbados, had its mission redirected to Guyana on December 24. The warship, used for patrol and rescue missions, including intercepting drug traffickers off the West Coast of Africa, will conduct joint operations with Guyana’s defense forces according to the UK’s Defense Ministry. Guyana’s military, in comparison to Venezuela’s, is relatively small, comprising 3,000 soldiers, 200 sailors, and patrol boats known as Barracudas.