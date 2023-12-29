Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK’s Maritime Maneuver

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded to what he perceives as a threat to his country’s sovereignty by mobilizing over 5,600 military personnel for a “defensive” exercise. This move follows the United Kingdom’s deployment of the HMS Trent, a patrol vessel, to the waters off Guyana.

The Tensions Rise Over Essequibo

The HMS Trent was dispatched to Guyana, a nation embroiled in a protracted territorial disagreement with Venezuela over the resource-rich Essequibo region. Constituting approximately two-thirds of Guyanese territory, this area is claimed by Venezuela and has been the trigger for escalating tensions following the announcement of vast oil deposits within the disputed waters.

The Venezuelan military exercise incorporated fighter jets, ships, and ocean patrol vessels. Maduro’s administration has declared the immediate withdrawal of HMS Trent and implored Guyana not to involve military powers in the territorial dispute.

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Rising Tensions

Despite the strained atmosphere, both Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali had earlier this month committed to a peaceful resolution of the dispute and to abstain from resorting to force. Maduro expressed his dedication to diplomacy and peace, yet cautioned against threats to Venezuela’s sovereignty. In a parallel development, the UK reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity during a visit by UK Foreign Minister David Rutley.

Venezuela’s Bold Moves

In the midst of these developments, Maduro’s administration has undertaken additional measures by conducting a controversial referendum, where a staggering 95% of participants endorsed Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo. Moreover, legal actions have been initiated to establish a Venezuelan province in the disputed region. Maduro has also directed the state oil company to begin issuing licenses for oil extraction in Essequibo. These actions have been vehemently condemned by President Ali of Guyana, who labels them as a grave threat to international peace and security.