Foreign Affairs

Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK’s Maritime Maneuver

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST
Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK's Maritime Maneuver

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has responded to what he perceives as a threat to his country’s sovereignty by mobilizing over 5,600 military personnel for a “defensive” exercise. This move follows the United Kingdom’s deployment of the HMS Trent, a patrol vessel, to the waters off Guyana.

The Tensions Rise Over Essequibo

The HMS Trent was dispatched to Guyana, a nation embroiled in a protracted territorial disagreement with Venezuela over the resource-rich Essequibo region. Constituting approximately two-thirds of Guyanese territory, this area is claimed by Venezuela and has been the trigger for escalating tensions following the announcement of vast oil deposits within the disputed waters.

The Venezuelan military exercise incorporated fighter jets, ships, and ocean patrol vessels. Maduro’s administration has declared the immediate withdrawal of HMS Trent and implored Guyana not to involve military powers in the territorial dispute.

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Rising Tensions

Despite the strained atmosphere, both Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali had earlier this month committed to a peaceful resolution of the dispute and to abstain from resorting to force. Maduro expressed his dedication to diplomacy and peace, yet cautioned against threats to Venezuela’s sovereignty. In a parallel development, the UK reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity during a visit by UK Foreign Minister David Rutley.

Venezuela’s Bold Moves

In the midst of these developments, Maduro’s administration has undertaken additional measures by conducting a controversial referendum, where a staggering 95% of participants endorsed Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo. Moreover, legal actions have been initiated to establish a Venezuelan province in the disputed region. Maduro has also directed the state oil company to begin issuing licenses for oil extraction in Essequibo. These actions have been vehemently condemned by President Ali of Guyana, who labels them as a grave threat to international peace and security.

0
Foreign Affairs Military South America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

