en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Foreign Affairs

Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:59 am EST
Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana

Venezuela has mobilized a substantial military force in response to the United Kingdom’s action of deploying the HMS Trent, a warship, to waters off Guyana. This move, announced on December 28, 2023, by President Nicolas Maduro, is seen as a defensive exercise and a reaction to what the Venezuelan government views as a threat to its sovereignty.

Dispute Over Oil-Rich Essequibo Region

The British warship’s deployment is intrinsically linked to a longstanding territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. The bone of contention is the Essequibo region, which is rich in oil reserves and claimed by Venezuela as its own territory. This dispute has seen an uptick since the discovery of substantial oil deposits in the contested waters.

UK’s Position and Guyana’s Response

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its stance on respecting sovereign borders and maintaining Guyana’s territorial integrity. This was echoed by Foreign Minister David Rutley during a visit to Guyana. In response, Guyana’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the HMS Trent would conduct open sea defense exercises, lasting for less than a week, without docking in Georgetown.

Venezuela’s Reaction and Actions

In reaction to this, Maduro’s government has requested Guyana to insist on the withdrawal of the British vessel to avoid escalating military tensions. Furthermore, the Venezuelan administration has taken several steps, including holding a referendum where voters allegedly supported Venezuela’s claim over Essequibo, and initiating legal actions to form a Venezuelan province in the region. Maduro has also directed the state oil company to commence oil extraction there.

International Implications and Repercussions

Despite these tensions, a recent meeting between Maduro and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali concluded with an agreement to avoid the use of force to resolve the issue, emphasizing diplomacy and dialogue. However, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has condemned Venezuela’s actions as a serious threat to international peace and security. As tensions continue to rise, the world watches this territorial dispute closely, bearing witness to the interplay of power, ambition, and the potential for seismic shifts in the global order.

0
Foreign Affairs Military South America
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
@Accidents · 21 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
heart comment 0
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Pro-Palestine Activists Hold Protest at White House Over Gaza Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pro-Palestine Activists Hold Protest at White House Over Gaza Crisis
Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK’s Maritime Maneuver

By BNN Correspondents

Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK's Maritime Maneuver
CARICOM Celebrates Haiti’s 220th Independence Anniversary

By Shivani Chauhan

CARICOM Celebrates Haiti's 220th Independence Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
1 min
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
3 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
3 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
4 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
5 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
5 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
6 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
8 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
8 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app