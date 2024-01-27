US Military Retaliates to Houthi Missile Following Trafigura Ship Attack

In a marked escalation of hostilities, the United States military has responded in defense to a missile launched by the Yemeni rebel group, the Houthis. This counteraction comes in the wake of a direct Houthi attack on a ship operated by the commodity trading company, Trafigura, an event that underlines the simmering tension in the region.

US Strikes Back

United States Navy ships responded swiftly to the imminent Houthi threat, firing upon and effectively destroying the anti-ship missile in Yemen. This action was taken just hours after a Trafigura-operated tanker carrying Russian fuel was targeted in the Red Sea, representing the most significant Houthi attack on an oil-carrying vessel to date. The U.S. Central Command deemed the Houthi missile a looming danger to shipping in the area, prompting the U.S. forces to take decisive action.

Tensions Rise in the Red Sea

Recent times have seen a notable escalation in Red Sea tensions, with Houthi attacks on commercial ships - purportedly those with links to Israel - becoming more frequent. The U.S. has also been active in the region, conducting airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and announcing the formation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, designed to counter Houthi attacks.

Houthis Continue to Pose Threat

The Houthis, however, remain undeterred. Following an attack on a British oil tanker, a Houthi antiship missile aimed into the Red Sea was destroyed by the United States military. This attack forms part of the Houthi group's response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that their forces will persist in targeting Red Sea ships until Israel's aggression against Palestinians in Gaza ceases.

This incident, along with the U.S. military's retaliation to the Houthi missile attack on the M/V Marlin Luanda oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, illuminates the volatile security environment in the region. It also underscores the U.S. military's commitment to safeguarding its interests and defending against potential threats.