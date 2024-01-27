US Government Awards Multimillion-Dollar Contracts to Defense and Construction Companies

The United States government has been on a contract awarding spree with a plethora of defense and construction companies receiving bids for an array of services. These contracts cover a wide spectrum of services, from ship repair and maintenance to building construction and modernization.

Ship Repair and Modernization Contracts

Ten companies, including East Coast Repair & Fabrication, General Dynamics NASSCO, and others have won a combined contract of $943,999,625. This contract covers the repair, maintenance, and modernization of non-nuclear Navy Surface ships in the Everett, Washington, region. The work under this contract is slated for completion by January 2029.

On a similar note, Huntington Ingalls Inc. has been awarded a $913,150,550 contract. This contract will cover the planning and material procurement required for the overhaul of the USS Harry S. Truman. The completion of this contract is expected by June 2026.

Construction and Maintenance Contracts

Harkins Builders Inc. has been awarded a $31,535,881 contract to construct a crash rescue station at Joint Base Andrews. The completion of this project is expected by May 2026. Phillips Corp. has received a contract modification for the maintenance of industrial equipment at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Kratos Space & Missile Defense Systems Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace, and Corvid Technologies LLC have been awarded a multiple-award contract. This contract, with a ceiling of $877,000,000, is for suborbital launch services.

Lawelawe Defense Inc. has been awarded a contract for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance expertise. This contract is for the Air Force's National Tactical Integration Program. L3Harris Technologies has received a contract modification for the Space Fence System, while The Aerospace Corp. has received a modification for systems engineering support for the National Space Community.

Logistics and Fuel Contracts

The U.S. Transportation Command has awarded International Auto Logistics LLC a contract for the transportation and storage of privately owned vehicles for military personnel. The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded contracts for various types of fuel to SAK Industries LLC, BRZ Investment & Consulting LLC, and Fannon Petroleum Services Inc.

Lastly, the Army has contracted Burns & McDonnell Inc. to design and construct a new laboratory and administrative facility at Tinker Air Force Base. Furthermore, the US Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $102.8 million contract to Hensel Phelps Construction to build an integrated command center for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile system.