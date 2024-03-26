US Denies Involvement in Deir al Zor Strikes; Iran, Syria Accuse Israel Amid Rising Tensions

In a sharp turn of events, air strikes in Syria's Deir al Zor province have caused multiple casualties, including soldiers and civilians, prompting a whirlwind of accusations and denials from involved nations. The United States swiftly countered claims by Syrian and Iranian state media about its alleged involvement in these deadly operations, marking yet another chapter in the complex geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisment

Chronology of Events

Reports emerged from Syrian and Iranian state media alleging that US forces conducted air strikes in eastern Syria, resulting in the death of at least seven soldiers, one of whom was a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and a civilian. The Pentagon, through spokesperson Sabrina Singh, denied these claims, stating, "We did not carry out air strikes in Syria last night." This incident highlights the volatile situation in Deir al Zor province, where Iranian-backed forces have occasionally clashed with the 900 US troops stationed in the region, leading to sporadic retaliatory strikes by the United States against Iran-linked targets.

Iran and Syria's Stance

Iran maintains that its military presence in Syria is at the behest of Damascus, offering advisory support to President Bashar al-Assad's regime against both internal and external threats. The strikes, which also reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and substantial damage to infrastructure, were condemned by Syria's Foreign Ministry. They accused the US of aligning with Israel's objectives, suggesting a role exchange in their bid to destabilize the region. Meanwhile, Israel, though frequently targeting Iranian interests in Syria, has not commented on the incident.