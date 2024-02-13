US Army's Quest for Long-Range Precision Munitions: The Spike NLOS and Beyond

As the US Army gears up to make a pivotal decision on its future long-range precision munition program by the end of March, the focus remains on enhancing and extending the range of weapons for Army aviation. With the Spike NLOS missile system serving as an interim solution, the Army is actively pursuing a follow-on acquisition program to shape its future weapon needs.

A Successful Test, A Promising Future

Last year, in 2023, the US Army and Lockheed Martin achieved a significant milestone when they successfully tested eight Spike Non-Line-Of-Sight (NLOS) missiles launched from Apache V6 helicopters. This triumphant event took place at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona, showcasing the potential of the Spike NLOS system.

Interim Solution, Long-Term Vision

In the meantime, the Army is procuring the Spike NLOS as an interim solution while simultaneously conducting a follow-on acquisition program for a long-range precision munition (LRPM). The LRPM is designed to increase the survivability of warfighters and weapon systems in anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) denied environments.

The Countdown to AROC's Decision

By the end of this month, the Army Requirements Oversight Council (AROC) is expected to announce its decision on the formal program of record. Although the interim program information will not be considered for the follow-on program, the development of Spike NLOS continues apace, with plans to reach the first unit-equipped milestone by August.