US Army Propels IFPC Inc 2 Program Forward: New Interceptor Competition and Deliveries by Dynetics

The US Army is propelling its Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) program, a forward-thinking initiative aimed at developing interceptors for neutralizing threats from cruise missiles, drones, and large caliber rockets. The program has seen significant progress recently, with eight Enduring Shield launcher prototypes delivered by Dynetics. More of these advanced launchers are expected to be delivered in the forthcoming months.

IFPC Inc 2: A New Era in Defense

IFPC Inc 2 represents a new era in defense capabilities. It is a crucial step towards bolstering the Army's defense against subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, aerial drones, and large caliber rockets. Devised to integrate with the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and other air defense capabilities by 2027, IFPC Inc 2 is indeed a strategic priority.

Competitive Awarding and Testing Timeline

The Army has also issued a request for information for a second IFPC Inc. 2 interceptor. It has outlined a revised timeline for competitive awarding and testing, with plans to make a competitive award in fiscal 2025 and host a fly-off in the FY26 to FY27 timeframe. This move is a clear indication of the Army's commitment to ensuring the program's success and efficiency.

Potential Interceptor Providers

Several defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and RTX, have shown interest in the new interceptor. Rafael is offering a modified version of its Tamir interceptor, while RTX is offering the AIM-9X Sidewinder as the baseline interceptor for the program. These potential contributions from renowned defense companies promise to add value to the IFPC Inc 2 program.

The Army previously abandoned a plan involving the Multi-Mission Launcher (MML) and is now testing the Enduring Shield paired with the AIM-9X. This shift in strategy showcases the Army's adaptive approach to achieving its goals, ensuring the best possible results for the IFPC Inc 2 program and the nation's defense.