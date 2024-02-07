US Air Force Mulls Reintroduction of Warrant Officer Program

In a potentially historic move, the United States Air Force is contemplating the resurrection of the warrant officer program, a rank structure that has been absent from the service for over six decades. This initiative, detailed in a planning order from Air University, sets out to establish a non-aviation warrant officer training pipeline by October.

The Rationale Behind the Revival

The proposal is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the technical prowess of Airmen fully and maintain a strategic edge. The plan proposes initiating the training with an intake of up to 30 junior warrant officers, with an eventual annual increase to 200 junior and 50 senior warrant officers.

This decision is in sync with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall's 'Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition' strategy. The strategy underscores the necessity to compete effectively with the advancing military capabilities of China.

Historical Context of the Warrant Officer Program

The Air Force had put a halt to its warrant officer program back in 1959. The last active-duty warrant officer called it a day on his military career in 1980, while the final reservist retired in 1992. The service had mulled over reviving the program in the past to address a shortage of pilots, but the efforts did not bear fruit.

A significant roadblock was a 2018 Rand Corp. study that suggested that relying solely on warrant officers would not resolve the pilot shortage issue.

Future Implications and Possibilities

However, a 2019 Air University research paper supported the concept of reinstating the program. The paper proposed that warrant officers could serve as instructor pilots, taking off some of the load from the shoulders of commissioned officers. The research paper urged senior Air Force leaders to seek approval from Congress for the revival of the rank.

The reintroduction of the warrant officer program could mark a seismic shift in the Air Force's strategy of developing and preserving technical expertise within its ranks. It is a move aimed at leveraging the technical skills of Airmen in a bid to overcome shortages, especially in pilot positions. The Air Force is expected to divulge more details following a comprehensive review of the challenges to readiness and preparedness for great power competition.