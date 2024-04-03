UPSC Announces NDA, Naval Academy Exam II 2023 Final Results: 699 Candidates Shortlisted

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) for 2023. This highly anticipated announcement, made on September 3, 2023, marks a pivotal moment for hundreds of aspiring candidates who have been eagerly awaiting their results. The examination is a critical step for admission into the prestigious defense academies of India, where future military leaders are groomed.
Comprehensive Evaluation Process
The selection process for the NDA and Naval Academy involves a rigorous evaluation comprising a written test followed by a detailed interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). This year, a total of 699 candidates have been shortlisted for admission into the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing from January 2024. The final list was compiled based on the candidates' performance in both the written examination and the SSB interviews, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the selection process.
Next Steps for Successful Candidates
With the results now public, successful candidates are advised to submit the requisite certificates directly to the respective service headquarters. The UPSC has notified that the marks of the candidates will be made available on the commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final results. This transparency allows candidates to assess their performance. Additionally, for any queries regarding the selection process, candidates can directly contact the UPSC commission.
Implications for Future Aspirants
The announcement of the final results not only marks the culmination of a challenging journey for the successful candidates but also sets the stage for future aspirants. It underscores the competitive nature of the examination and the high standards expected by the UPSC. For those