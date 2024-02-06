UPDF Lauded for Discipline and Professionalism at 43rd Tarehe Sita Celebrations

In the heart of Busesa Bugweri District, the 43rd Tarehe Sita celebrations unfolded, marking a significant milestone in the history of Uganda. As the crowd of senior police officers, ministers, legislators, and armies from neighboring countries gathered, the air thrummed with anticipation. This event commemorates the day in 1981 when the National Resistance Army (NRA), the predecessor of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), launched its first attack against the government, leading to the liberation of Uganda.

UPDF: A Beacon of Discipline and Professionalism

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo, took the stage amidst the sea of disciplined and uniformed personnel. Her words resonated with pride as she commended the UPDF for their high levels of discipline and professionalism. The UPDF was not just a military force; they were a symbol of resilience, of unwavering strength, and above all, an embodiment of national pride. Their contribution to national security and peacekeeping missions abroad earned them a place among the world's best.

A Legacy Etched in History

The Tarehe Sita celebration is more than an anniversary; it's a testament to the UPDF's dedication to their country. It's a day to remember their bravery, their sacrifices, and the indomitable spirit of those who fought for liberation. The Vice President's address was a reflection of this legacy, a homage to a force that has become a cornerstone of Uganda's history.

An Unwavering Commitment to Peace and Security

As the event came to a close, the Vice President's words echoed in the minds of the attendees. The UPDF's commitment to maintaining peace and security, both nationally and internationally, was evident. Their relentless pursuit of professionalism and discipline has not only shaped the UPDF but has also influenced the face of global peacekeeping missions. The 43rd Tarehe Sita celebrations served as a reminder of this unwavering commitment and the UPDF's pivotal role in Uganda's history.