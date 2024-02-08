Unprecedented PFAS Cleanup Initiative: U.S. Military Bases Take Action

U.S. Military Bases Prepare for Unprecedented PFAS Cleanup

Advertisment

In a move that signals a significant shift in cleanup strategies, the Department of Defense (DoD) is expanding its PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) containment efforts from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in northern Michigan to 40 other contaminated military sites across the United States.

The decision, announced on February 6, comes after the successful implementation of interim remedial actions (IRAs) at Wurtsmith, where PFAS pollution had been a significant issue. These IRAs were designed to address contamination hotspots and provide immediate containment and treatment of pollution while longer-term remedies are developed.

A Call to Action

Advertisment

The Wurtsmith Air Force Base, notable as the first U.S. military site where PFAS contamination was detected, has become a testament to the potential of interim remedial actions. The success of these actions has prompted the DoD to replicate the strategy across the country.

The DoD's commitment to protecting public health and the environment has led to the investigation of PFAS at over 700 sites. The cleanup efforts are ongoing at various other Michigan sites, including Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Camp Grayling, as well as bases in several other states.

A Nationwide Effort

Advertisment

The list of more than 30 DoD bases and National Guard facilities where interim actions to expedite the cleanup of PFAS are ongoing or will start in fiscal year 2024 was released by the Pentagon. The aim is to mitigate impacts to groundwater from on-base PFAS source areas and prevent the migration of PFAS-contaminated groundwater into nearby surface waters.

One such site is the Letterkenny Army Depot, which is testing wells on adjacent properties to determine if past industrial activities caused PFAS to affect the area's drinking water. The testing program has already been expanded to private wells, and results will be provided to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

A New Era of Regulation

Advertisment

In a proactive move, the Army is also taking steps to incorporate final regulatory standards from the EPA into its formal cleanup process. This commitment to adhering to regulatory standards reflects the DoD's dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of communities surrounding military bases.

In July 2023, the Pentagon issued a memo requiring military installations and facilities to take interim actions to address PFAS releases caused by DoD activities. This memo underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action.

As the DoD embarks on this nationwide cleanup effort, it represents a critical step towards addressing the PFAS contamination issue that has plagued numerous military bases. This initiative not only signifies a commitment to environmental stewardship but also reflects the DoD's dedication to the health and safety of the communities it serves.

In the face of an environmental crisis, the DoD's response offers a beacon of hope. As the cleanup efforts unfold, the story of human endurance and resilience in the face of adversity begins to take shape.