UNMISS Operationalizes New Base in Maper, South Sudan to Quell Cross-Border Tensions

On April 2, 2024, in a significant move to stabilize the volatile cross-border regions between Lakes, Unity, and Warrap states in South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) announced its newly established temporary base in Maper, Lakes State, is now fully operational. This strategic deployment aims to enhance civilian protection, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and foster a secure environment conducive to addressing the root causes of long-standing intercommunal grievances. The announcement comes in the wake of increasing communal tensions and violence that have plagued the region.

Boosting Security and Peace Efforts

During a recent visit to the Maper base, UN Mission Force Commander Mohan Subramanian met with state and county authorities, South Sudanese uniformed personnel, and the peacekeepers currently stationed there. He emphasized the UN's commitment to protecting civilians and highlighted the necessity of collective efforts to address the root causes of conflict between neighbouring states, especially as South Sudan approaches critical elections. Subramanian stressed that the establishment of the temporary operation base in Maper aims to enhance security and protect civilians residing in the intersection of Lakes State, Unity, and Warrap States.

Challenges and Strategic Importance of Maper

"Maper is situated at the junction between Lakes, Unity, and Warrap States. This area has been a major concern in terms of security for quite some time," Subramanian noted. The strategic importance of Maper cannot be understated; it is a critical juncture that has seen a significant amount of conflict and unrest. By conducting extended patrols and maintaining a visible UN presence, the mission seeks to assert control and security, aiming to deter further violence and facilitate peace among the communities.

Community Engagement and Optimism

The establishment of the UNMISS base in Maper has been met with optimism and relief from local authorities and community members. The presence of peacekeepers is seen as a beacon of hope for facilitating peace activities, making roads safer for residents, and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance. Engaging with the communities, UNMISS seeks to promote dialogue and reconciliation, supporting efforts to prevent violent clashes and ensure accountability for crimes, as highlighted by senior rule of law advisor Admirela A. Balic's work in the region.

As UNMISS fortifies its presence in Maper, the mission's efforts are a crucial step towards creating a stable and secure environment that can support the complex process of building peace in South Sudan. The temporary base is not just a military outpost; it represents a lifeline for the communities caught in the crossfire of intercommunal violence, a symbol of international solidarity, and a testament to the UN's commitment to protecting civilians and facilitating the conditions necessary for lasting peace.