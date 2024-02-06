Subscribe

Ultra Intelligence & Communications Unveils Advanced Military Communication Technology

Ultra Intelligence & Communications demonstrated its latest Orion tactical radios and satellite communication terminals, signifying advancements in military communication technology. The products highlight secure, mobile, and flexible communication systems for defense and civilian stakeholders.

Aqsa Younas Rana
In a significant leap towards bolstering future battlespaces, Ultra Intelligence & Communications (UI&C) unveiled its newest advancements in military communication technology to defense and civilian stakeholders. The demonstration brought to light the superior capabilities of UI&C's Orion line-of-sight tactical radios and deployable satellite communications terminals, heralding a new era of secure, mobile, and flexible communication systems.

Orion Radios: The Vanguard of Military Communication

UI&C's Orion series of tactical radios are the embodiment of high-end communication technology. The single-channel Orion X610 and the dual-channel Orion X630 radios were proudly showcased, highlighting their aptitude for command-and-control and fires applications with high bandwidth channels. The Orion X610 stands out with its compact form and leverages UI&C's high throughput mesh waveform for enhanced communication on-the-move.

The dual-channel Orion X650 radio, another gem in the Orion series, was demonstrated to employ software-defined waveforms, enabling point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and mesh network connections. Its compatibility with existing Orion models like the X500 (GRC-262) and the X630 only adds to its value as a versatile communication tool.

GigaSat: The New Age Satellite Communication Terminals

Complementing the Orion radios, UI&C showcased its GigaSat Ultralight VSAT, FA-100, and FA-180 satellite communication terminals. These terminals underscore their utility in large-scale combat operations, promising improved communication efficacy on the battlefield.

Future-Ready Communication Systems

Alain Cohen, the president of communications at Ultra I&C, regards the demonstration as a testament to the strides military communication technology is making. It signifies not only advancements in the field but also hints at a more effective and survivable command structure in future battlespaces. With these advanced secure, mobile, and flexible communication systems, UI&C aims to provide not only military but also civilian customers with an unmatched communication experience.