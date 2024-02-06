Ultra Intelligence & Communications Unveils Advanced Military Communication Technology

In a significant leap towards bolstering future battlespaces, Ultra Intelligence & Communications (UI&C) unveiled its newest advancements in military communication technology to defense and civilian stakeholders. The demonstration brought to light the superior capabilities of UI&C's Orion line-of-sight tactical radios and deployable satellite communications terminals, heralding a new era of secure, mobile, and flexible communication systems.

Orion Radios: The Vanguard of Military Communication

UI&C's Orion series of tactical radios are the embodiment of high-end communication technology. The single-channel Orion X610 and the dual-channel Orion X630 radios were proudly showcased, highlighting their aptitude for command-and-control and fires applications with high bandwidth channels. The Orion X610 stands out with its compact form and leverages UI&C's high throughput mesh waveform for enhanced communication on-the-move.

The dual-channel Orion X650 radio, another gem in the Orion series, was demonstrated to employ software-defined waveforms, enabling point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and mesh network connections. Its compatibility with existing Orion models like the X500 (GRC-262) and the X630 only adds to its value as a versatile communication tool.

GigaSat: The New Age Satellite Communication Terminals

Complementing the Orion radios, UI&C showcased its GigaSat Ultralight VSAT, FA-100, and FA-180 satellite communication terminals. These terminals underscore their utility in large-scale combat operations, promising improved communication efficacy on the battlefield.

Future-Ready Communication Systems

Alain Cohen, the president of communications at Ultra I&C, regards the demonstration as a testament to the strides military communication technology is making. It signifies not only advancements in the field but also hints at a more effective and survivable command structure in future battlespaces. With these advanced secure, mobile, and flexible communication systems, UI&C aims to provide not only military but also civilian customers with an unmatched communication experience.