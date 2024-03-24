In the embattled regions of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, the White Angels, a special unit of Ukraine's National Police, courageously navigate through high-risk zones, delivering aid, treating the wounded, and executing evacuations amidst ongoing Russian attacks. This unit, known for its humanitarian missions, faces daily dangers to reach those stranded in the conflict's red zones, challenging the Russian narrative that falsely accuses them of child trafficking.

Humanitarian Missions Under Fire

The White Angels' operations are critical in areas like Torske, a village that bears the scars of warfare, lying dangerously close to Russian positions. With a pre-war population of 700 now reduced to a few resilient souls, the team's efforts to provide support and a chance for evacuation are a lifeline for the remaining civilians. Despite the perilous conditions and the constant threat of Russian offensives, the White Angels persistently return to these villages, offering not just physical aid but also a glimmer of hope.

Contending with Propaganda

Amid their life-saving missions, the White Angels find themselves at the center of a disinformation campaign by Russian officials and media, who label them as child abductors working for foreign interests. These baseless accusations aim to tarnish the humanitarian efforts of the unit and obscure the reality of their operations. However, the White Angels, with their deep commitment to the people of Donetsk Oblast, continue their work undeterred, focusing on the safety and well-being of those they serve.

Evacuations Amidst Desolation

One poignant evacuation mission involved Serhii Neklesa, a resident of Zakitne, who reluctantly chose to leave his home due to the unbearable conditions and constant bombardments. The White Angels facilitated his journey, highlighting the personal tragedies behind the statistics of war. These evacuations are a testament to the courage and resilience of both the evacuees and the White Angels, offering a stark contrast to the narrative pushed by Russian propaganda.

The work of the White Angels in Donetsk Oblast provides a powerful example of humanity prevailing amidst the horrors of conflict. Their unwavering dedication to helping the most vulnerable, despite the immense risks and challenges, underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. As the world watches the unfolding events, the actions of the White Angels serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit of those who choose to make a difference in the face of adversity.