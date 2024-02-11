Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander, Serhii Naiev, learned of his dismissal from the media on February 11, 2023. A decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol as the new head of the Combined Forces, effective immediately.

A Sudden Dismissal

In an unexpected turn of events, Serhii Naiev, the Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces since 2020, found out about his dismissal through the media. The news broke on February 11, 2023, leaving Naiev and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a state of surprise.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced several high-level military appointments on his website, including the appointment of Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol as the new Commander of the Joint Forces. This move marked a significant reshuffle in Ukraine's military command, with Naiev being among the top commanders dismissed by Zelensky.

A Military Reshuffle Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The announcement came as Ukraine continues to face ongoing conflict with Russian-terrorist forces. Over the last day, more than 90 enemy attacks have been repelled at the frontline, with civilian casualties reported due to missile and air strikes.

In addition to Naiev, Maksym Myrhorodskyi, former Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, was also dismissed by Zelensky. Ihor Skybyuk was appointed as Myrhorodskyi's replacement, while Ihor Plakhuta was named Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces.

Expressions of Gratitude and Confidence

Following news of his dismissal, Naiev thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their service and dedication. He expressed his confidence in Ukraine's ultimate victory and pledged his continued support to the nation's military forces.

As Ukraine forges ahead in the face of adversity, the country's military leadership undergoes a critical transformation. With the appointment of Yurii Sodol as the new Commander of the Joint Forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces look toward a future of strength and resilience.

While the circumstances surrounding Serhii Naiev's dismissal remain a topic of discussion, the nation's focus remains steadfast on defending its sovereignty and upholding the values of democracy and freedom.