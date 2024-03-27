Ukraine's Air Defense Capable of Intercepting Russian Zircon Hypersonic Missiles, Claims Air Force

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has made a significant claim regarding its air defense capabilities. On March 27, Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, announced that their systems are capable of shooting down Russia's advanced 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. This statement was made following a reported attack on Kyiv with Zircon missiles on March 25, which resulted in at least two injuries.

Understanding Zircon's Threat

The Zircon missile, boasting speeds of 8-9 Mach (approximately 10,000 kilometers per hour) and reducing to Mach 4.5 upon entering its strike trajectory, presents a formidable challenge. Despite these capabilities, Yevlash confidently stated, "At this moment, we can use our anti-ballistic systems. These are SAMP/T, Patriot, which can inflict powerful damage and shoot down even such weapons." The use of Zircon missiles by Russia, if confirmed, could signify either a test of Ukraine's defense mechanisms or a shortage of other missile types in the Russian arsenal.

Ukraine's ability to counter such sophisticated weaponry is not without precedent. According to reports, fragments believed to be from a Zircon missile were successfully intercepted by Ukraine's defense systems, including the Patriot and SAMP/T systems. This ability to neutralize hypersonic threats signifies a major defensive achievement and raises questions about the effectiveness of Zircon missiles, which were only recently declared operational by Russia.