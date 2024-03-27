Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Military Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Defense Capable of Intercepting Russian Zircon Hypersonic Missiles, Claims Air Force

Ukraine's air defense claims to counter Russia's advanced Zircon missiles, showcasing significant military resilience and strategy in the face of escalating conflict.

author-image
Justice Nwafor
Updated On
New Update
Ukraine's Air Defense Capable of Intercepting Russian Zircon Hypersonic Missiles, Claims Air Force

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has made a significant claim regarding its air defense capabilities. On March 27, Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, announced that their systems are capable of shooting down Russia's advanced 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. This statement was made following a reported attack on Kyiv with Zircon missiles on March 25, which resulted in at least two injuries.

Advertisment

Understanding Zircon's Threat

The Zircon missile, boasting speeds of 8-9 Mach (approximately 10,000 kilometers per hour) and reducing to Mach 4.5 upon entering its strike trajectory, presents a formidable challenge. Despite these capabilities, Yevlash confidently stated, "At this moment, we can use our anti-ballistic systems. These are SAMP/T, Patriot, which can inflict powerful damage and shoot down even such weapons." The use of Zircon missiles by Russia, if confirmed, could signify either a test of Ukraine's defense mechanisms or a shortage of other missile types in the Russian arsenal.

Ukraine's ability to counter such sophisticated weaponry is not without precedent. According to reports, fragments believed to be from a Zircon missile were successfully intercepted by Ukraine's defense systems, including the Patriot and SAMP/T systems. This ability to neutralize hypersonic threats signifies a major defensive achievement and raises questions about the effectiveness of Zircon missiles, which were only recently declared operational by Russia.

Advertisment
Advertisment