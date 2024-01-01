en English
International Relations

UK Prepares for Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
UK Prepares for Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

In a move signaling an escalation in regional tensions, the United Kingdom is reportedly planning a series of air strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This comes as a response to the increasing aggression by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea, a crucial route for global oil and fuel transport.

UK and US Joint Warning

The Times, a respected British publication, has reported that these military plans could see the UK working in tandem with the United States and possibly another European nation. The anticipated operation may involve the use of Royal Air Force warplanes or the deployment of the HMS Diamond destroyer to launch missiles at designated targets, potentially located in the Red Sea or on Yemeni territory. A joint statement warning the Houthis against continued attacks on commercial vessels is expected to be issued by the UK and US, threatening the use of Western military power if the attacks persist.

Impact on Global Trade

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has engaged in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, highlighting the threat that Houthi actions in the Red Sea pose to innocent lives and global economy. Grant Shapps, the British Defense Secretary, pointed out a staggering 500% increase in Houthi attacks on international shipping in the region, terming it a threat to world trade and Freedom of Navigation.

Houthi Justification

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have justified their intensification of activities in the conflict by targeting vessels they claim are bound for Israel. They assert their actions as being in support of Palestinians facing ‘aggression and siege’ in Gaza.

As the world watches closely, these developments mark a significant shift in the approach of Western powers towards the Yemen conflict and could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international maritime trade.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

