Uganda Police Force to Sell Underutilized $7.84M PIAGGIO AVANTI II EVO Aircraft

In a surprising turn of events, the Uganda Police Force announced plans to sell the P180 PIAGGIO AVANTI II EVO, a fixed-wing aircraft acquired in June 2019 for a staggering USD 7.84 million. This decision comes after the aircraft, intended for various operational duties, failed to meet expectations, having flown only 117 kilometers since its purchase. Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson, highlighted the aircraft's operational inefficiencies and the financial burden it imposed on the force.

Operational Setbacks and Financial Strain

Despite its advanced capabilities and the high hopes pinned on it for aerial patrols, search and rescue, and other critical operations, the PIAGGIO AVANTI II EVO did not live up to its potential. The aircraft's inability to land on non-tarmacked runways severely limited its operational scope. Furthermore, the mandatory inspections and insurance costs, alongside its underutilization, resulted in a decision to offload the aircraft to recuperate some of the investment. Valued at USD 4,271,709.06, the police force is actively seeking potential buyers.

Parliamentary Scrutiny and Future Plans

The sale of the aircraft follows intense scrutiny from Members of Parliament concerning the procurement process and the financial implications of maintaining the aircraft. In response to these concerns and to ensure transparency, the disposal process adheres to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) regulations. Looking ahead, the police force plans to acquire a new compatible helicopter that better suits their operational needs and financial constraints.

Ensuring Transparency and Compliance

In the wake of rumors regarding the improper disposal of the aircraft, the Uganda Police Force has reiterated its commitment to transparency and compliance with all regulatory requirements. The disposal and subsequent procurement process for a new helicopter have received approval from relevant authorities, including the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafire. This move underscores the force's dedication to optimizing its resources while addressing operational challenges.

The decision to sell the PIAGGIO AVANTI II EVO marks a significant moment for the Uganda Police Force as it navigates the complexities of maintaining an effective and financially sustainable aerial operations unit. As the force looks to the future, the lessons learned from this experience are likely to influence its strategic planning and procurement processes, ensuring that resources are allocated wisely to support its critical mission.