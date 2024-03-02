Tunis Honors Ben Guerdane Attack Martyrs: FIDA Foundation Highlights Sacrifices

On a solemn day in Tunis, the FIDA Foundation paid homage to the brave souls lost in the Ben Guerdane attack, underscoring the unwavering spirit of the Tunisian people against terror. This tribute, held on a crisp Saturday morning, was not just a commemoration but a resolute message against darkness, attended by the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Advertisment

Remembering the Heroes of Ben Guerdane

The Battle of Ben Guerdane, a stark reminder of the threats lurking at Tunisia's doorstep, saw a ferocious clash between Tunisian security forces and terrorists on March 7, 2016. The attackers, in a bold and unprecedented move, targeted military and security installations in Ben Guerdane, a town merely 32 kilometers from the Libyan border. The ensuing battle was bloody, leaving 50 terrorists dead alongside 22 security and military personnel, with civilian casualties amounting to seven. The attack not only tested the resolve of Tunisian security forces but also galvanized the nation against the scourge of terrorism.

FIDA Foundation's Role in Supporting Victims' Families

Advertisment

At the heart of the commemoration was the FIDA Foundation's commitment to supporting the families left behind. Ahmed Jaâfer, the President of the FIDA Foundation, emphasized the ceremony's dual purpose: to honor the memory of the fallen and to provide tangible support to their families. The foundation, established by Decree No. 20 on April 9, 2022, has been instrumental in offering financial assistance and scholarships to the children of the martyrs. During the event, 21 families received electronic cards for scholarships, a gesture that signifies the nation's gratitude and recognition of their loved ones' sacrifices.

The Continuing Fight Against Obscurantism

Jaâfer's message was clear: commemorating the Battle of Ben Guerdane is a declaration of Tunisia's unwavering fight against obscurantist forces. It's a fight that goes beyond the battlefield, seeking to preserve the values of freedom and democracy against those who wish to spread fear and violence. The FIDA Foundation's work, therefore, is not just about providing financial aid; it's about maintaining the morale of a nation steadfast in its resolve to stand against terror, ensuring that the sacrifices of its sons and daughters are never forgotten.

As Tunisians continue to navigate the challenges posed by regional instability and the threat of terrorism, the memory of the Battle of Ben Guerdane serves as both a somber reminder and a beacon of hope. It reminds us of the cost of freedom and security, and the importance of unity in the face of adversity. The FIDA Foundation, through its commendable efforts, ensures that the spirit of the martyrs and the resilience of their families continue to inspire future generations. The battle may have ended, but the echo of its lessons remains, guiding Tunisia on its path towards peace and stability.