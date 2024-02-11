Tuluá, Colombia, Under Militarization: National Army Deploys Troops Amid Rising Violence

President Gustavo Petro addressed the recent public order situation in Tuluá, Valle del Cauca, from his X account. The head of state stated that his government would not accept "blackmail" from the La Inmaculada gang. "The La Inmaculada gang has challenged society. Its leaders are in prison. We do not accept blackmail," said President Gustavo Petro.

In the last few hours, a traffic officer was killed, another injured, and four vehicles were burned in the municipality of Tuluá. The public order situation in that area of Valle del Cauca is believed to have escalated following the recent capture of Alias "Nacho," an alleged leader of the "La Inmaculada" gang.

Tuluá Authorities Deploy 100+ Troops Amid Escalating Violence Crisis

In a swift move to curb escalating violence, authorities in Tuluá, Valle del Cauca Department, have deployed over 100 troops from the National Army. The strategic decision comes in response to a series of targeted shootings and arson attacks that shook the municipality on Feb. 10.

The usually bustling streets of Tuluá fell silent as the echoes of gunfire and the acrid smell of smoke permeated the air. Two targeted shootings left one person dead and two others injured, while five vehicles were set ablaze throughout the city. The violence is believed to be a retaliation for the recent arrest of Mauricio Marin Silva, a member of the organized criminal group 'The Inmaculate Ones'.

The local public force, overwhelmed by the sudden surge in criminal activity, sought reinforcements. The National Army, answering the call, deployed over 100 troops to bolster the security measures in the city. The municipality was placed under militarization, and a curfew was imposed from 23:00 on Feb. 10, indefinitely.

The Dance of Power and Control

As night fell on Tuluá, the city transformed into a battleground for power and control. The Inmaculate Ones, known for their ruthless tactics, sought to send a chilling message, while the authorities attempted to restore order and maintain security.

The National Army's presence, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against organized crime, brought a sense of hope to the beleaguered citizens. The troops, working in tandem with the local public force, patrolled the streets, their vigilant eyes scanning for any signs of danger.

The curfew, a necessary measure to ensure public safety, disrupted business activity and localized transit. Shops shuttered their windows, and the once-crowded streets were deserted, save for the rhythmic footsteps of the military personnel.