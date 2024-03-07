Trailblazer Zahid Quraishi Reflects on JAG Corps Journey, Diversity at Military Lecture

On a significant day at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), history-maker Zahid N. Quraishi returned to his roots to deliver the third annual Gray & Propp-Fowle Lecture on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Quraishi, the first Muslim American to serve as an Article III Judge in the United States, shared his compelling journey from joining the Army post-9/11 to his historic confirmation as a federal judge, underscoring the pivotal role of diversity and leadership in shaping his path.

From Private Practice to Patriotic Service

Quraishi's decision to leave his comfortable life as a lawyer and join the Army after the September 11th attacks was fueled by a desire to contribute to the war effort and a deep-seated fear of acceptance due to his heritage. Despite initial doubts and the challenges presented by a lack of military background, his experiences in the JAG Corps transformed his fears into a profound appreciation for military service and the importance of inclusive leadership. His recount of overcoming insecurities and embracing his identity within the military framework highlighted the evolving nature of diversity and acceptance in the armed forces.

Leadership and Loyalty: Lessons Learned

During his service, including two tours in Iraq, Quraishi was profoundly influenced by the leadership style of his superiors, who prioritized the well-being of their personnel above all else. This people-first approach left a lasting impact on Quraishi, shaping his leadership philosophy throughout his career. His reflections on the supportive camaraderie within the JAG Corps and the endorsement from Lt. Gen. Stuart Risch during his judicial nomination process emphasized the enduring bonds and mutual respect fostered in military service.

Breaking Barriers and Paving the Way

Quraishi's historic confirmation as the nation's first Muslim American federal judge marked a significant milestone in promoting diversity within the judiciary. His journey from the JAG Corps to the federal bench exemplifies the potential for military service to serve as a foundation for achieving groundbreaking accomplishments. By advocating for the establishment of more veterans treatment courts, Quraishi continues to champion the needs of veterans, reflecting his commitment to service and the lessons of leadership and inclusivity learned in the Army.

As Quraishi's story unfolds, it serves as a powerful testament to the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion in shaping individuals' careers and lives. His achievements underscore the importance of embracing one's identity and the potential to effect change, both within the military and beyond. As future leaders listen to Quraishi's narrative, they are reminded of the value of diversity in enriching their service and the broader society they serve.