Tragic Ambush in Delta State Claims Lives of Major Shaffa, Officers During Rescue Mission

The tragic loss of Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa and fellow servicemen in an ambush in Delta State during a critical rescue operation has plunged the nation into mourning. On March 14, 2024, the 181 Amphibious Battalion faced a devastating attack while attempting to free a hostage, highlighting the perilous conditions under which soldiers operate.

Details of the Ambush

Major Shaffa and his team, including a Commanding Officer and other ranks, were caught in a lethal trap laid by aggressors in Okuama. Their mission was to secure the release of Anthony Aboh, held due to a protracted land dispute. This incident underscores the volatile security landscape in certain regions and the sacrifices made by military personnel.

Major Shaffa's Legacy and Loss

Survived by a pregnant widow and two young children, Major Shaffa's death is not just a professional calamity but a profound personal tragedy. His commitment to duty, even in a newly assigned Area of Responsibility, reflects the valor and dedication characteristic of the Nigerian Army's finest. The community and the nation mourn a hero whose life was cut short in the line of duty.

Reactions and Calls for Justice

Amidst the sorrow, there are fervent calls for a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Prominent figures, including Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and Dr. Midala Usman Balami, have expressed their condolences and demanded accountability. The collective grief and demand for action signal a strong national resolve against violence and a commitment to honor the fallen by ensuring such tragedies do not recur.

This loss serves as a somber reminder of the risks our military personnel face daily. As the nation reflects on this tragedy, the hope is that it galvanizes efforts towards peace, security, and justice, ensuring Major Shaffa and his comrades' sacrifices were not in vain.