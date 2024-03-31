Tiger Triumph-24 Concludes: India-US Strengthen Military Ties with Joint HADR Exercise

Marking a significant milestone in India-US defense relations, the bilateral tri-service exercise, Tiger Triumph-24, successfully concluded on March 30, officials announced. This collaborative effort aimed at enhancing interoperability between the armed forces of both nations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations was held in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The exercise witnessed participation from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force alongside their US counterparts, underscoring the robust strategic partnership between the two countries.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Military Cooperation

The exercise, which kicked off on March 18, focused on developing seamless coordination and refining standard operating procedures for joint HADR operations. Activities during the harbor phase in Visakhapatnam included pre-sail discussions, subject matter expert exchanges, and cultural engagements, highlighting the deep-rooted camaraderie between the two forces. Notably, personnel from both navies celebrated the festival of Holi together, showcasing India's vibrant culture. The sea phase featured maritime exercises, landing of troops, and the establishment of a joint command and control center, demonstrating the forces' readiness for HADR operations.

Advanced Training and Operational Readiness

Advertisment

Advanced training sessions during the exercise incorporated cross-deck helicopter operations, showcasing the interoperability and tactical prowess of the participating units. The Indian Navy fielded an impressive array of assets, including a landing platform dock and guided missile frigate, while the Indian Army and Air Force contributed infantry battalion groups and medium-lift aircraft, respectively. The US Task Force brought to the exercise its landing platform dock, destroyer, and maritime reconnaissance assets, along with US Marines, highlighting the exercise's extensive scope and scale.

Implications for Regional Security

The successful conclusion of Tiger Triumph-24 on board USS Somerset not only signifies the growing strategic partnership between India and the US but also enhances bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region. This exercise is a testament to the commitment of both nations to achieve mutual regional security objectives through improved interoperability and readiness for humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. The participation of special ops forces from all three services in combined operations further underscores the depth of military collaboration and its potential impact on regional stability.