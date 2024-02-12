Mystery shrouds the death of Major General Roman Kutuzov, a Russian military commander accused of war crimes. Confirmed reports state that Kutuzov died during clashes with Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk region. Pro-Kremlin journalists reported his demise near the village of Mykolayivka.

The Fourth Russian General to Fall

Kutuzov's death marks the fourth time a Russian general has been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The New York Times reported that up to 12 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine, highlighting the significant casualties among senior Russian armed officials.

The Accused and the Hit-List

Before his death, Kutuzov had been accused of war crimes by Ukraine and was on a hit-list published by Ukraine's intelligence services. Igor Krokhmal, another 1st rank frigate commander in the Russian military, had also been accused of war crimes and was on the same list. Krokhmal passed away in December 2023 after a long illness.

A Life Marked by Controversy

Kutuzov had commanded several ships in his career and had been reviled in Ukraine after a TV interview where he described how to aim a missile at a residential home. His death has sparked renewed interest and speculation, but the circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear.

Krokhmal's death, on the other hand, was confirmed due to a long illness. However, the details of his ailment have not been disclosed to the public.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the deaths of these high-ranking military officials serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions and the human cost of war. While the world grapples with the implications of these events, the mystery surrounding Kutuzov's death adds another layer to the complex narrative unfolding in Eastern Europe.

