Thales Belfast Factory Boosts Missile Production Amid Ukraine Conflict, Aims to Double Output

Belfast – Thales' Belfast factory, a key player in the defense sector, is ramping up its production capabilities in response to the surging demand for missiles due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The French group's Northern Ireland facility, known for manufacturing Starstreak short-range surface-to-air missiles and Lightweight Modular Missiles (LMM), alongside assembling NLAW anti-tank missiles for the Swedish group Saab, has inaugurated a new, mostly automated production line to meet the heightened demand.

Surging Demand and Production Increase

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Thales' Belfast factory has seen a significant uptick in orders. The conflict has driven a demand surge, prompting the facility to double its output within two years, reaching unprecedented production levels. Alex Cresswell, head of Thales' British unit, anticipates another doubling in the coming two years. The UK's substantial military aid to Ukraine, amounting to £7.1 billion, including £2.5 billion in missiles, underscores Thales Belfast's pivotal role in supporting Kyiv's defense efforts against Russian aggression.

Expansion and Supply Chain Management

To accommodate the growing demand, Thales Belfast has expanded its workforce, adding 140 new positions last year and planning to hire an additional 100 employees this year. The factory's vast hall houses technicians assembling missile components, with specific areas dedicated to NLAW assembly and future production lines. Thales has proactively managed its supply chain, securing contracts with suppliers in anticipation of demand surges, thereby avoiding potential bottlenecks. This strategic foresight has allowed the company to maintain a steady supply of components necessary for missile production.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the successful ramp-up in production and strategic supply chain management, Thales Belfast faces ongoing challenges, particularly in securing a consistent supply of raw materials and components. The company's ability to stay "one step ahead of any chokepoint" will be crucial in sustaining production levels to meet the robust demand. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to drive global defense priorities, Thales Belfast's role in supporting UK military aid to Ukraine remains more vital than ever, highlighting the intersection of defense, diplomacy, and international support in times of crisis.