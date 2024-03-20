Taiwan's Air Superiority Claim Over China Debated: Expert Insights and Strategic Implications

With tensions in the Taiwan Strait showing no signs of easing, a recent remark by Taiwan's Deputy Defense Minister, Po Horng-huei 柏鴻輝, asserting that Taiwan's forces would have 'absolute air superiority' over the Chinese Air Force in a conflict, has sparked heated discussions and raised some eyebrows. While not rejecting Po's remarks outright, military experts who weighed in on the issue were less optimistic when it comes to Taiwan's ability to defend its airspace and highlighted potential threats in Taiwan's overall defense picture.

Dynamic Command of the Air

Lin Ying-yu 林穎佑, an assistant professor at Tamkang University, noted that while People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft are within striking range of Taiwan's air defense systems, Taiwan's fighter jets are also in range of China's air defense systems. 'The range of surface-to-air defense missiles on both sides covers the entire Taiwan Strait,' he explained. As such, he argued Taiwan's command of the air, just like China's, is not absolute but partial and only exists within the airspace above its territorial waters, which extend 12 nautical miles from its shores. According to Lin, command of the air is dynamic, and although both sides have partial command of their respective airspace during peacetime, both sides would seek to establish air supremacy over the other during a war.

Defender's Advantage

Tony Hu 胡振東, a former Pentagon official, agreed that Taiwan had air superiority over the Chinese Air Force in its airspace, due in large part to Taiwan's defensive posture. 'Regarding defending the airspace, it doesn't always have to be airplane against airplane. It could be surface-launched missiles against the airplane, and in that scenario, the intruder has to face both, but the defender has both,' Hu said. Taiwan has a robust and layered air defense system that includes the MIM-104 Patriot missiles, the Tien Kung missiles, the Skyguard, and Phalanx air defense systems, and laser-guided anti-aircraft guns. These capabilities mean Chinese aircraft will be having a hard time trying to establish air superiority in Taiwan's airspace, he added.

Taiwan Pilots' Strength

Regarding Po's remark that Taiwan would be able to counter the Chinese Air Force's numerical advantage with better-trained pilots, Hu, a former U.S. Air Force officer, said that the remark made sense because air combat is a situation where the ability of a pilot to take out multiple enemy pilots is put to the test. During his trip to Morris Air National Guard Base in the U.S. in July 2023, the 21st Fighter Squadron, consisting of Taiwanese pilots training to fly the F-16V jets, had just won the annual 'Turkey Shoot,' a training competition in which pilots from all squadrons aim to hit simulated airborne and land-based targets, beating all other American and foreign F-16 pilots on the base. 'This speaks to the quality of Taiwanese pilots,' Hu said, adding that it was not the first time Taiwanese pilots had defeated their foreign counterparts in training competitions.

This spirited debate over air superiority underscores the complex and nuanced realities of modern air defense strategy, highlighting the critical importance of both technological capabilities and human factors in determining the outcome of potential conflicts. As tensions continue to simmer in the Taiwan Strait, the global community watches closely, aware that the balance of power in this critical region could have far-reaching implications for international peace and security.