Sultan of Brunei Commissions Officer Cadets at Sovereign's Parade Ceremony

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, presided over the Sovereign's Parade Ceremony at the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF). The ceremony marked the commissioning of 54 Officer Cadets, including 34 males and 20 females, into the ranks of Military Officers.

Recognition for Excellence

During the event, several Officer Cadets were recognised for their exceptional achievements. The Sword of Honour, a prestigious award, was bestowed upon Officer Cadet Dayangku Noor Umiatul Afiqah binti Pengiran Zainal Abidin. Other recognitions included the Best Academic Award clinched by Officer Cadet Haziq Zharfan bin Haji Awang Hasbolah, Best Military Skills awarded to Officer Cadet Murfiqah binti Muhammad, Best in Physical Training given to Officer Cadet Awangku Muhd Syahiiruddin bin Pengiran Haji Tengah, and Outstanding International Officer Cadet Award won by Officer Cadet Muhammad Akid bin Ayub from the Republic of Singapore.

Strengthening International Defence Diplomacy

The ceremony also witnessed the commissioning of international officer cadets from the Malaysian Armed Forces and Singapore Armed Forces. This international participation underscores the Defence Academy’s commitment to enhancing defence diplomacy relations, fostering a robust bond of cooperation and mutual understanding among the nations.

Aspiring for Professionalism and Transformation

The ceremony concluded with a prayer, Doa selamat, reflecting the institution's aspiration to drive professionalism and transformation within the state defence. His Majesty was greeted by senior defence officials upon arrival and took the opportunity to inspect the Guard of Honour, further symbolising the enduring commitment of the Defence Academy to train capable officers ready to face future challenges.