Sudan Conflict: Army Rejects Ramadan Truce Without RSF Withdrawal from Civilian Sites

In a pivotal statement that highlights the ongoing strife in Sudan, General Yasser al-Atta, a senior figure in the Sudanese Armed Forces, has declared that there will be no ceasefire during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan unless the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vacate civilian homes and public facilities.

Advertisment

This announcement comes amidst the United Nations Security Council's appeal for a truce to honor Ramadan, starting this week, an appeal that the RSF has expressed support for. The conflict, which has deeply scarred the nation, erupted over disputes regarding the transition to civilian rule, with recent military advances signaling a possible shift in control.

Roots of the Rift

The clash between the Sudanese army and the RSF traces back to mid-April 2023, stemming from tensions over a planned transition to civilian governance. This discord followed a coup in 2021, which itself derailed an earlier transition after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Advertisment

Despite being on the defensive for much of the conflict, the army has recently reported gains in Omdurman, a critical area within the capital's wider region. These developments underscore a complex power struggle, with the RSF seizing significant urban areas in the initial stages of the conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Appeals

The war has precipitated a humanitarian disaster, with nearly half of Sudan's population requiring aid, millions displaced, and a surge in hunger. The international community, including the United Nations, has made several unsuccessful attempts to broker peace, even as both factions face accusations of war crimes.

Advertisment

The UN's call for a Ramadan truce, supported by the RSF but conditioned by the army's demands for RSF withdrawal, reflects the challenging path toward peace. Meanwhile, residents in areas like Omdurman's Wad Nubawi district express a desperate wish to return to normalcy, repairing war damages and restoring services.

Stalemate and Prospects for Peace

The army's recent military advances and the RSF's willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions hint at potential shifts in the conflict's dynamics. However, the refusal to accept the RSF's offer to release prisoners of war indicates deep-seated mistrust and animosity between the factions.

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the possibility of a ceasefire hangs in balance, tied to the RSF's compliance with earlier agreements. The international community continues to watch closely, hoping for a resolution that might pave the way for Sudan's return to civilian rule and an end to the humanitarian crisis.

As the situation evolves, the implications of these developments for Sudan's political landscape and its people remain profound. The prospect of peace during Ramadan offers a glimmer of hope, yet the conditions set forth for such a ceasefire underscore the complexity of achieving lasting reconciliation and stability in a nation torn by conflict.