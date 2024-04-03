Starlink Dishes: Connectivity Lifeline Amid Sudan Conflict, Despite Ban

Starlink, the satellite system owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company, has become a lifeline for some in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict. Many Sudanese rely on Starlink for internet connectivity as the country has been cut off from regular internet and communication services since the war erupted last April. Despite not being officially available in Sudan, Starlink kits have made their way into the country illegally, providing crucial connectivity for those in need. The cost of dishes and subscriptions can be out of reach for most Sudanese, but some are able to access Starlink through overseas payments or entrepreneurs like Mohamed Bellah, who runs an internet cafe. The conflict between the army and paramilitary forces has displaced millions and caused the collapse of the banking system, making services like Starlink even more essential for communication and financial transactions.

Advertisment

Illegal Import and High Demand

Despite the illegal status of Starlink kits in Sudan, the demand for them has surged. The kits, smuggled through neighboring countries such as Libya, South Sudan, and Eritrea, fetch high prices, often paid by Sudanese living abroad or local entrepreneurs. Mohamed Bellah, owning an internet cafe south of Khartoum, attests to the profitability of this venture, highlighting the desperate need for connectivity in remote areas. This situation underscores the extent to which people are willing to go to maintain communication lines open, amidst the chaos caused by the conflict.

Conflict's Impact on Connectivity

Advertisment

The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has not only led to a humanitarian crisis but also a severe disruption in communication and banking services. With the banking system in collapse, millions rely on internet-based apps for financial transactions, making the availability of services like Starlink critical. The government's and RSF's control over these technologies and the imposition of bans reflect the complex dynamics of power and the essential nature of connectivity in modern conflicts.

RSF's Exploitative Measures

In regions controlled by the RSF, the force has been exploiting the demand for internet connectivity by charging access fees to the Starlink network they commandeer. This profiteering extends to internet cafes, which are charged exorbitant fees for access, revealing the RSF's leverage of technology as a means of financial gain amidst the turmoil. The army's partial backtrack on the Starlink ban, by offering dishes to some residents, signals the recognition of its indispensability, yet also the ongoing struggle for control over such critical resources.

As the conflict in Sudan persists, the role of technologies like Starlink in maintaining lines of communication and financial transactions becomes increasingly paramount. The situation sheds light on the broader implications of connectivity in conflict zones, where access to information and financial resources can significantly impact the lives of millions. While the future remains uncertain, the ingenuity and resilience of the Sudanese people, as demonstrated through their adaptation of Starlink, reveal a beacon of hope amidst the shadows of conflict.