In the early hours of February 17, 2024, the quiet of the Mahbes region was shattered by the sounds of conflict. Advanced units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) launched a series of calculated attacks against the Moroccan occupation army. The focus of this military action was the occupied town of Mahbes, specifically targeting enemy positions in the Skikima area within the Mahbes sector. These attacks have not only marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict but also resulted in substantial losses for the Moroccan forces, both in terms of personnel and equipment.

A Strategic Offensive

The SPLA's operations extended beyond the initial strikes in Mahbes, reaching operational sites and bases of the Moroccan forces in the sectors of Smara and Mahbes. The targeted assaults on bases in Sebkhet Tenouched, Oudiat Chedida, and areas behind the sand wall in Aousserd underline the SPLA's strategic intent to weaken Moroccan forces' foothold in the region. These attacks highlight a carefully coordinated effort to target key military assets, inflicting heavy human and material losses on the Moroccan occupation army.

Impact and Implications

The aftermath of the SPLA's offensive has been significant, with the Moroccan occupation army reeling from the unexpected ferocity and precision of the attacks. The SPLA's focus on strategic sites has not only caused immediate logistical and operational setbacks for Moroccan forces but also signals a shift in the dynamics of the conflict in Western Sahara. The SPLA's ability to execute such coordinated and effective operations speaks volumes about its capabilities and determination to challenge the Moroccan presence in the region.

While the full extent of the losses suffered by the Moroccan occupation army remains to be fully disclosed, initial reports indicate a substantial toll in both lives and military hardware. The SPLA's recent operations underscore the ongoing human cost of the conflict in Western Sahara, a cost that extends beyond the immediate combatants to affect the lives of countless civilians caught in the crossfire. The escalating violence serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has long plagued the region.