Special Forces Candidates Undergo Rigorous Field Training in North Carolina

Fort Liberty in North Carolina is currently a ground of intense activity, as U.S. Special Forces candidates partake in Robin Sage, a grueling field training exercise that serves as their final test before becoming Green Berets. This nearly two-week long exercise, which commenced on January 19 and is set to run through February 1, includes various warfare scenarios where the candidates partner with guerrilla fighters in a simulated unconventional warfare environment, aptly named Pineland.
Training Across Varied Terrains
Robin Sage spans multiple counties in North Carolina, stretching from mountainous Avery County to the beachy Brunswick County and even includes Carter County in Tennessee. The wide range of terrains provides a realistic backdrop for the unconventional warfare scenarios that the candidates are likely to encounter in their future missions.
Operational Detachment Formation
During Robin Sage, candidates from diverse Special Forces specialties such as medical, engineering, weapons, communications, and officers unite to form an Operational Detachment. This detachment is tasked with executing missions in both civilian areas and remote locations. To enhance the realism of the exercise, blanks are used for gunfire, which may be audible to residents in the affected counties. The sight of flares is also expected.
Role of Fort Liberty Military Members
Military service members from Fort Liberty also partake in the exercise, but in a different capacity. They play the roles of opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, bolstering the authenticity of the exercise. The training also extends to South Carolina, involving counties such as Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro.
Robin Sage, with its realistic and challenging environment, serves not only as a 'final exam' for the Special Forces candidates but also as a testament to their skills, endurance, and readiness to serve and protect the nation.