South Dakota National Guard Honors Heroes at Annual Dining Out Event

February 1, 2024, marked a special evening for the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) as they gathered at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre for their annual Dining Out event. The occasion, steeped in tradition and camaraderie, celebrated the organization's history and honored achievements from the past year.

A Night of Honors and Reflections

The Dining Out event serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and made significant contributions to the National Guard. This year's event was no exception. Three distinguished awards were presented to retired service members, a family, and an employer.

Williamson Militiaman Award: Terry Beckler

Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret) Terry Beckler was the proud recipient of the prestigious Williamson Militiaman Award. This recognition is bestowed upon individuals who have shown exceptional community leadership and support for the National Guard. Beckler's commitment and contributions have been instrumental in strengthening the bond between the Guard and the communities they serve.

ESGR Pro Patria Award: The Sterling Company

The Sterling Company was presented with the ESGR Pro Patria Award for their outstanding support to national defense. The award acknowledges employers who have implemented personnel policies that actively support employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve. The Sterling Company's dedication to their employees and the nation is a testament to their commitment to service.

Adjutant General's Family Award: Bruce and Faye Lee

Chief Master Sgt. (Ret) Bruce and Faye Lee were honored with the Adjutant General's Family Award for their unwavering support of their soldier and airman. Balancing family and careers during a military career is no small feat, and the Lees have shown incredible resilience and dedication.

As the evening came to a close, the South Dakota National Guard reflected on the achievements of the past year and looked forward to the future. The Dining Out event served as a reminder of the organization's rich history, the importance of community and family support, and the ongoing commitment to service.

In a world where the headlines often focus on conflict and division, the South Dakota National Guard's Dining Out event stands as a beacon of unity and celebration. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of service and the power of community support.