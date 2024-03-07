Somali Military Offensive Displaces Over 18,000 in Mudug Region Amidst Al-Shabab Conflict

From 11 to 27 February 2024, Somalia experienced a significant upheaval as the government, alongside its allies, targeted the Al-Shabab armed group in the Xarardhere District of the Galmudug region. This operation not only sought to dismantle the terrorist group's stronghold but also inadvertently led to widespread displacement, affecting thousands of lives.

Advertisment

The military offensive triggered a mass exodus from Xarardhere and Ceel Dheer districts, pushing approximately 18,070 individuals towards safer grounds in Qoriley, Dnagax Madow, Koradhi, Baraag Maxamed Daa'uud, and Sirgo. The operations between 22 and 25 February further displaced an estimated 10,000 people to llbir, Tuula Cadaad, Shegow, Galcad, Carfuda, Wadarig, Karordhere, and Cali Yabaal. Amidst the chaos, the security situation in the region has deteriorated, posing a risk of further displacement.

Consequences of the Offensive

The aftermath of the offensive has been grim. Reports from PRMN monitors in Camara villages indicate two fatalities and injuries to children due to the air and ground bombardment. The displaced populations are grappling with a dire lack of essential services including food, healthcare, protection, water, sanitation, and education. Health issues such as measles, fever, and acute watery diarrhea have been reported, exacerbating the plight of those affected. Despite these challenges, the humanitarian presence in the district remains limited, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive needs assessment in the impacted areas.

Local authorities have voiced a pressing demand for humanitarian aid and a thorough assessment of the needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs). The impact of the military operations extends beyond the immediate need for shelter and food; it highlights the critical requirement for sustainable solutions to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of the displaced populations. As the situation remains fluid, the international community's response will be crucial in addressing the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

As the dust settles on the recent military offensive in the Galmudug region, the focus shifts towards the humanitarian aftermath and the collective effort required to address the needs of thousands displaced. The road to recovery will be long and fraught with challenges, but it presents an opportunity for stakeholders to unite in support of Somalia's most vulnerable citizens.