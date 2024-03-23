Six Policemen Killed, Six Missing in Delta State Ambush, Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has recently been rocked by a tragic incident in Delta State, where six officers were killed and another six went missing following an ambush. According to the Force's Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, this attack occurred while the officers were investigating the disappearance of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State. Additionally, five suspects have been arrested in connection to this attack.

Unfolding Tragedy and Brave Response

The incident, which took place in the dense Ohoro Forest, saw the officers walking into a meticulously planned ambush by armed assailants. Despite the perilous circumstances, the officers exhibited commendable bravery and dedication. The Force's Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, identified the fallen officers as Inspector Abe Olubunmi, Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday. The missing officers were also named, highlighting the personal toll of this tragic event.

Investigations and Arrests

In a swift response to the tragedy, the Nigeria Police Force initiated a comprehensive search operation, which led to the recovery of the bodies of the six slain officers. The operation, a combined effort of police and other security outfits, underscores the determination to confront and address such violent acts against law enforcement personnel. The subsequent arrest of five suspects marks a significant step in the investigation, with the suspects currently providing valuable information to aid in the capture of other perpetrators involved.

Commitment to Justice and Remembrance

The Nigeria Police Force has pledged to honor the memory of the fallen heroes by recognizing their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice. Plans are underway to posthumously honor the slain officers at the upcoming Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony. Furthermore, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has directed the expedited processing of all entitlements due to the families of the deceased, affirming the Force's commitment to supporting them during this difficult time. The IGP's call for the mobilization of all necessary resources to ensure justice is served sends a strong message of the Force's resolve to tackle violence against its members head-on.