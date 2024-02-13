Service Dogs Linked to Healthier Cortisol Levels in Veterans with PTSD

In a groundbreaking discovery, a recent study reveals that service dogs could be the key to healthier cortisol levels in veterans with PTSD. Conducted by the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, the research sheds new light on the benefits of service dogs in managing PTSD symptoms and improving mental health.

The Power of Canine Companions

Led by Dr. Maggie O'Haire and Dr. Leanne Nieforth, the study involved 161 veterans and found that those with service dogs had cortisol levels more similar to healthy adults without PTSD. The research, which was funded by the Dogtopia Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and Purina, provides compelling evidence for the use of service dogs in treating veterans with PTSD.

Transforming Lives and Making Waves

Since 2017, the Dogtopia Foundation has raised over $3 million and helped train 450 service dogs. As a result of this new research, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs may consider allocating funds for service dogs to support veterans with PTSD. This shift could significantly impact the lives of countless veterans, providing them with the assistance they need to manage their symptoms and improve their overall mental health.

A Growing Body of Evidence

The study adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the use of service dogs for veterans with PTSD. By lowering cortisol levels, service dogs can help veterans better manage their stress, anxiety, and depression. The findings highlight the importance of providing veterans with access to these life-changing canine companions, as they can significantly improve their quality of life.

In conclusion, the new study from the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine has found a positive link between service dogs and healthier cortisol levels in veterans with PTSD. This research supports the use of service dogs as an effective tool for managing PTSD symptoms and improving mental health. With the continued efforts of organizations such as the Dogtopia Foundation, more veterans may soon have access to these invaluable canine companions.